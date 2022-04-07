Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
