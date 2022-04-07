Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

