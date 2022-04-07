Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 200,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $6,157,182.60.

On Monday, March 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $5,344,173.21.

On Friday, March 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

CRC stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,338. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.