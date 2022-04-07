Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells £38,070.60 in Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($42.10), for a total transaction of £38,070.60 ($49,928.66).

Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 3,380 ($44.33) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,186.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,341.13. The company has a market cap of £259.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. Goodwin PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,611.57 ($34.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,000 ($52.46).

Get Goodwin alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.