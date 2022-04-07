Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.82 Million

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to post sales of $41.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.86 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $31.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $207.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $276.54 million, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $287.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.70. 6,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,858. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.53.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 190,902 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 167,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.