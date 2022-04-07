Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 41,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,180,804 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.