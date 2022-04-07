Governor DAO Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $48,600.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.54 or 0.07397139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.16 or 0.99840405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

