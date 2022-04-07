Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 34,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 8,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

