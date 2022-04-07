Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.