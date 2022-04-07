Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

