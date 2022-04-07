Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

