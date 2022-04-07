Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GNLN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.86.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

