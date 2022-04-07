Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.42. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

