Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,371. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

