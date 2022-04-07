Grimes & Company Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,980. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31.

