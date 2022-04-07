Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,152,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,239,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

