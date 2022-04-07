Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of VBI Vaccines worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 474,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 402,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,002. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $450.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.97.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

