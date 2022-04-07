Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $4,166,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NKE stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.36. 6,961,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

