Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,717,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

