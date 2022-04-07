Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter.

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

