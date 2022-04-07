Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 13,771 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 443,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,144,428. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.