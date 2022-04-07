Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 481 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.97. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

