Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Jan Barta Acquires 181,185 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta bought 181,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta bought 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

