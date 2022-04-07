Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 72,867 shares.The stock last traded at $164.06 and had previously closed at $164.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

