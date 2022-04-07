Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.53. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 57,277 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAL. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.
