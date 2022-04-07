Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.53. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 57,277 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAL. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $3,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

