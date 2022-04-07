Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $421.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

