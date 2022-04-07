Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GES. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

GES opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.07. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

