Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.
In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
