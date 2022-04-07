Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

