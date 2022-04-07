Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00261814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,917,471 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

