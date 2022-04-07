GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $1.93 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $144.52 million and $27.68 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004436 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,927,611 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.