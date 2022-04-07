Hamster (HAM) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $215,837.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.95 or 0.07366685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,592.66 or 1.00043005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051237 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars.

