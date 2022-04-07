Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 246,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HBI opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

