Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 7552660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

