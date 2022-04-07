Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $465.80

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.80 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 610.68 ($8.01). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.61), with a volume of 38,839 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 517.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 466.10. The firm has a market cap of £196.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

