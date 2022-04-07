Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $718,195.73 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HRMY stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

