Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

HMY opened at $4.72 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,975 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 267,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $8,290,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

