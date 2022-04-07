Harvest Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.88 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.19 million and approximately $16.88 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $102.66 or 0.00235008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011351 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 691,402 coins and its circulating supply is 673,942 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.