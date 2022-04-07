Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 86.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.