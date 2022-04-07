Hathor Reaches Market Cap of $160.34 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $160.34 million and $13.67 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.01 or 0.07378786 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.17 or 1.00103239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051300 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 905,032,160 coins and its circulating supply is 229,087,160 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

