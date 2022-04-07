Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HAYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

HAYPY opened at $16.09 on Monday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

