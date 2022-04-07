Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $6,079,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

