HC Wainwright Cuts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $21.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.90 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.