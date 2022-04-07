Head to Head Comparison: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) vs. Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

75.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 192.44 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 23.93 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.54

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -27.50% -11.00% Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Ouster has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 175.27%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats Ouster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.