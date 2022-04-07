Head to Head Review: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Nano-X Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Nano-X Imaging N/A -26.22% -23.56%

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Nano-X Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 158.01 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Nano-X Imaging $1.30 million 465.35 -$61.80 million ($1.27) -9.95

Nano-X Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and Nano-X Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Nano-X Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nano-X Imaging has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.39%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Summary

Nano-X Imaging beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Neve Ilan, Israel.

