Head to Head Survey: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toast and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 6 8 0 2.47 Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 54.65%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.54%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Toast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Veritone -61.22% -79.71% -24.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 6.15 -$487.00 million N/A N/A Veritone $115.31 million 5.03 -$70.59 million ($2.13) -7.76

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Summary

Toast beats Veritone on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

