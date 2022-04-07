Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Decreased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,779,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 9,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

