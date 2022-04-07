Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Trading Up 20%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 551,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 113,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

