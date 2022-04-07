Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.88 ($86.68).

FRA HEN3 opened at €59.54 ($65.43) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($142.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.99.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

