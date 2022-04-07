HEROcoin Price Down 5.5% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $18,045.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

