HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,152 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $88.50. 519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,339. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

