HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 47,720.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,892 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 975,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 671,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Deluxe by 172.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 242,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Deluxe by 105.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 77,613 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

