HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 600.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

